HGS Partners with Genesys

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), a leading and innovative provider of solutions in consumer engagement, digital customer experiences (CX), and business process management (BPM), today announced a strategic partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration. Genesys and HGS will combine software-as-a-service solutions with deep domain contact center expertise to simultaneously improve interactions for customers and the employees who support them.

A common goal of the partnership is for clients to embrace the market's move toward empathic, virtual CX. Using the stable and enterprise-ready platform that Genesys provides, organizations are enabled to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized experiences leveraging employees from work-at-home, hybrid, or traditional in-center locations.

HGS also chose Genesys for its dynamic, digital-first solutions that focus on the agent experience —measuring not only employee satisfaction, but also employee happiness. In addition, HGS believes Genesys has the tools to help facilitate interactions as well as increase the number of interactions supported.

Larry Fleischman, SVP Sales, Global BPO/BPM at HGS, said, "The world is changing, and more and more companies are demanding a work-at-home environment. HGS strives to find partners that have the ability to anticipate those changes, and Genesys is one of those companies. Their tools are already built for a post-COVID world. They're ready, they've been ready, and we're excited to help them bring it to market."

Businesses using the combined innovation of HGS and Genesys benefit from:

Helping customers create their own experiences

Giving end users the channels they prefer

Empowering agents with the right tools in order to perform tasks quickly, easily, and efficiently

Reducing attrition by focusing on agent happiness

Establishing the right balance of people and technology to enhance each and every interaction

Increasing the number of interactions customers have with brands, creating more positive experiences, and driving more customer loyalty

"In today's complex business environment, it's critical for organizations to scale empathy to create loyalty," said Ken Archer, SVP of Emerging Partners and Markets, at Genesys. "Through our end-to-end experience orchestration capabilities and partners like HGS, we're reaching new depths of the market to help more organizations provide unmatched customer and employee experiences."

HGS is confident that the people-first technology that Genesys provides will help HGS offer an attractive workspace environment for current and future hires, improving employee engagement and quality of service.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS is present in seven countries, with over 21,600 employees across 38 delivery centers, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2022, HGS had revenues of Rs. 32,636.9 million (US$ 439 million), excluding revenues of the recently divested healthcare business.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud, digital, and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service℠ for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper-personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine, Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty.

