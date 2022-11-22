Schneider Electric Celebrates Diversity as a Driver of Sustainability

Industry awards recognize Schneider Electric's commitment to equity

Equality underpins 2021-2025 sustainability program

Women leaders highlight importance of diversity in building a sustainable future

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is affirming its commitment to equality and the importance of empowering women in STEM careers and in all walks of life. Through its 2021-2025 sustainability program, awards and thought leadership, Schneider Electric continues to dedicate resources to uplifting women and ensuring gender equality. As a company, Schneider Electric won a Silver Professional Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Mission Award for 2022.

One of the key commitments for Schneider Electric's 2021-2025 sustainability program is to create equal opportunities for all team members. The company has already achieved 99% pay equity and, as part of its 2025 targets, pledges to value all employees uniquely and ensure that they work in an inclusive environment to develop and contribute their best. Various women leaders at Schneider Electric have won awards and addressed the industry as thought leaders and experts, demonstrating the company's commitment to equality.

Industry Awards Demonstrate Schneider Electric Commitment to Diversity

Recently, Schneider Electric won a Silver Professional Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Mission Award. The award recognizes the company for being exceptional in upholding SWE's core values of Integrity, Inclusivity, Mutual Support, Professional Excellence, and Trust. During WE22, the world's largest conference and career fair for women engineers and technologists, Schneider Electric shared this accomplishment with industry peers and leaders in Houston, Texas on October 20th, 2022.

Sam Childress, Solutions Architect Manager, Microgrids and Distributed Energy, received a WCEE Sparks Award on behalf of the Women's Council on Energy and the Environment. The award honors women in the early stages of their careers or who have undergone a career transition, who spark innovation and positively impact their organization. Childress received the award for her contributions to Schneider, as well as her role as a mentor committed to driving her team forward.

Schneider Electric Women Leaders Underscore Importance of Equality

Emily Heitman, Senior Vice President, Power Products, USA, recently spoke at the World Woman UNGA77 Event. During her discussion, she and five other women leaders explored big ideas for an equal future for women and girls.

"We cannot change this planet without being diverse and without diverse innovation," Heitman said. "To accelerate decarbonization through technology and innovation, we need more computer science and digital acumen and diversity of thought coming into the workforce."

Jana Gerber, President, Microgrids North America for Schneider Electric spoke at SWE22 in October. In her session, "Why and How Women Will Pioneer the Sustainable Energy Transition" she highlighted how our electrical grid no longer meets the needs of today. She discussed how engineering achievements like microgrids and digital technologies are poised to meet evolving demands and fundamentally change the way we make and use energy. Gerber concluded by detailing the importance of women leaders to driving innovative technologies forward and how their fresh ideas will shake up the status quo and accelerate the sustainable energy transformation.

Diversity Sets a Foundation for a Sustainable Future

Gender equality is one pillar allowing organizations like Schneider Electric to build a sustainable future. By upholding and celebrating women in STEM who are paving the way for others, Schneider is reinforcing its commitment to diversity and equality's role in empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

