W.T.B. Financial Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

Regular Common Shareholder Dividend: A quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per share will be paid on December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

Special Common Shareholder Dividend: A one-time special cash dividend of $3.00 per share will be paid on December 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

Peter F. Stanton, Chairman of the Board and CEO, said, "2022 is shaping up to be a record year, with some help from a release of loss reserves and a rising rate environment. Higher rates are generally beneficial to our performance, but the sharp rate moves are also challenging for us and our clients. Our team has really delivered this year across many fronts, and we are on track with our strategic goals. We were fortunate enough to be able to deliver a special dividend last year, and are grateful we are able to deliver once again this year. We appreciate your confidence in our team and company."

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has just over $10 billion in assets. Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com . The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

