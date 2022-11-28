GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist BILL CHARLAP performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday December 21 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist BILL CHARLAP and his Acclaimed Trio joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the BILL CHARLAP TRIO at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday December 21 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2022 & 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist BILL CHARLAP and his Acclaimed Trio on Wednesday December 21 at 7:30 P.M. Bill Charlap formed the Trio in 1997 with Bassist PETER WASHINGTON and Drummer KENNY WASHINGTON (no relation), and the BILL CHARLAP TRIO is now recognized as one of the leading groups in jazz.

"As a unit, this must be one of the best piano trios ever..."

"Celebrating 24 years together, pianist Bill Charlap's trio with the Washingtons (bassist Peter and drummer Kenny—no relation) comes as close as any piano trio can to batting a thousand...'Street of Dreams' by Bill Charlap is simply a reminder of how terrific an album of straight-ahead piano-trio standards can be."

— JAZZ TIMES (2021 Album Review 'Street of Dreams')

"From start to finish, 'Street of Dreams' is a gem."

— ASSOCIATED PRESS (2021 Album Review 'Street of Dreams')

— THE GUARDIAN

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist Bill Charlap has performed with many leading artists, ranging from Phil Woods and Tony Bennett to Gerry Mulligan and Wynton Marsalis. Charlap is known for his interpretations of American popular songs and he has recorded albums featuring the music of Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. He has released 35+ albums over the course of his prestigious career.

In 2016, Charlap won a GRAMMY® Award for Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap: 'The Silver Lining, The Songs of Jerome Kern' (Sony). In 2018, Charlap co-produced and recorded the GRAMMY® Award Nominated album, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, 'Love Is Here To Stay'.

The Bill Charlap Trio received 2 GRAMMY® Award Nominations, for 'Somewhere: The Songs of Leonard Bernstein' and most recently 'The Bill Charlap Trio: Live at the Village Vanguard'. In 2016, the Bill Charlap Trio released, 'Notes from New York', their debut recording for the Impulse label. They received a rare and highly coveted five-star review in Downbeat Magazine which stated the new recording is "a masterclass in class."

In 2021, the Bill Charlap Trio released the album 'Street of Dreams' to rave reviews. Downbeat Magazine stated, "Charlap's first album since 2017 with his seamless, 25-year-old trio featuring the (unrelated) Washingtons — Peter (bass) and Kenny (drums) — 'Street Of Dreams' is a dandy.'"

BILL CHARLAP TRIO Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the BILL CHARLAP TRIO at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 & 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

