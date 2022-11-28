InventHelp Inventor Develops New Home Fitness Resistance System (RSM 165)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a custom training system that enables you to use varying degrees of resistance to strengthen and tone muscles," said an inventor, from Chino Hills, Calif., "so I invented the REKA HOME FITNESS. My design would take your home fitness and training routine to the next level."

The invention provides an effective way to target and exercise various muscle groups using resistance tubes. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to other resistance bands that are limiting in design. As a result, it enables the user to customize his or her level of resistance and workout and it can be used to exercise the shoulders, chest, back, calves, thighs, etc. The invention features a unique design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSM-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

