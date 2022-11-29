AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN 11TH ANNUAL NYC SUMMIT

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the 11th Annual NYC Summit on December 13, 2022 being held in New York City.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website at www.axcelis.com.

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 14 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 14 management teams collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kopin Corporation (KOPN), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (see: PFDR), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Both Cowen and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2022.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

