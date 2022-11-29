Callon Petroleum Company Announces New Officer Appointments

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has added to its management team with three hires across areas of strategic focus for the Company. In recent months, Callon has welcomed Carrie Endorf as Vice President of Asset Development & Technology, Doug Genrich as Vice President of Drilling & Completions, and Angie Day as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology.

"I am excited to welcome Carrie, Doug and Angie to our team to support the advancement of critical initiatives for our continued success, including resource optimization, data analytics, capital efficiency and digitalization," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Each of them brings proven leadership and valued technical expertise to complement our existing team as we continue to drive value from scaled development of our top-tier resource base."

Carrie Endorf brings a wealth of operational leadership to the Company, having led engineering, planning, and operations functions at Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy for 20 years. Most recently, Carrie served as Director of Reservoir Engineering and Subsurface Technology at Pioneer and as Vice President of Engineering at Parsley prior to the company's acquisition by Pioneer. Carrie earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Science in Global Energy Management from the University of Colorado at Denver.

Doug Genrich has over 30 years of upstream operational experience, having managed drilling and completions operations for both public and private oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Prior to Callon, Doug served as Chief Operating Officer for Paloma Resources, where he managed the company's Mid-Continent operations in Oklahoma's Stack/Merge play. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Angie Day brings over 20 years of oil & gas technology experience to Callon, most recently from EP Energy where she was responsible for all information technology functions as the company's IT Director. Prior to EP Energy, she held various roles in technology and leadership at El Paso Corporation. Angie earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from the University of Houston Downtown.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

(281) 589-5200

