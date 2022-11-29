FORS MARSH TO INCLUDE THE PreTRM® TEST IN ITS EMPLOYEE MATERNITY BENEFITS PACKAGE IN COLLABORATION WITH SERA PROGNOSTICS

– Sera's PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy helps build on Fors Marsh's commitment to investing in its employees to enable a healthy and viable workforce –

SALT LAKE CITY and ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, and Fors Marsh, a company dedicated to solving complex challenges through market research, are collaborating to provide Sera's PreTRM® Test to employees at Fors Marsh as part of their maternity benefits, effective January 1, 2023.

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly clinically validated, commercially available blood-based test that provides an early, individual risk assessment for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic, singleton pregnancies. Sera's PreTRM® Test identifies nearly 90% of pregnancies where spontaneous preterm deliveries will occur, enabling earlier proactive intervention designed to improve the well-being of mothers and babies.

Fors Marsh believes in driving innovation, fueled by empathy and grounded in evidence, to provide solutions that improve behavior and positively impact people and the planet. To this end, providing an innovative technology to help reduce preterm births within their population helps improve health outcomes and minimize high-risk maternity costs while bringing health equity to a diverse workforce, thus creating a stronger workplace of belonging.

"Putting people first is at the core of our business and we understand how investing in our people directly translates to better outcomes for them as well as our clients," said Fors Marsh People and Culture Director Christina Daugherty. "Preterm birth is a significant health complication that affects many families. We are encouraged by the PreTRM® Test's ability to help reduce the negative health and cost outcomes associated with preterm birth."

"By providing the PreTRM® Test to employees, Fors Marsh is illustrating its strong commitment to the well-being of women and their children," said Gregory C. Critchfield, MD, MS, Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. "Beyond the important economic benefits that this new offering enables, Fors Marsh's commitment to its employees underscores how all companies can contribute to the long-term goal of improving maternal and infant health by helping arm physicians and patients with pivotal information to better inform care."

The PreTRM® Test was developed and validated for the prediction of spontaneous preterm birth (sPTB) broadly in the U.S. in the Proteomic Assessment of Preterm Risk (PAPR) study. In a subsequent large prospective U.S. study, the Multicenter Assessment of a Spontaneous Preterm Birth Risk Predictor (TREETOP), the biomarkers were demonstrated to be predictive of very early preterm birth of any cause, length of neonatal hospital stay, and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Data published in May 2022 showed improved PreTRM® Test predictive performance for women whose due dates are more reliably determined by ultrasound. Additional new data were published in the Journal of Medical Economics in November 2022 in a secondary ACCORDANT health and economic model analysis conducted in a population of patients participating in the TREETOP study. The analysis found that the PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy in a diverse population predicts meaningful clinical and economic improvements in neonatal and maternal outcomes.

About Fors Marsh Group

Fors Marsh takes on issues that matter -- a team of researchers, advisors, and communicators working together to shape the systems that shape our lives. From public health campaigns to policy analysis, Fors Marsh relies on evidence to create solutions that improve outcomes for people. Fors Marsh is intentional about taking on work and forming partnerships that balance purpose, people, planet, and profit.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera's mission is to deliver early, pivotal information in pregnancy to physicians, enabling them to improve the health of their patients, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera's precision medicine PreTRM® Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks' gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2021 March of Dimes Report Card shows that more than one in ten infants is born prematurely. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States were estimated to be approximately $25 billion for 2016.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® Test enables physicians to identify, during the 18th or 20th week of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth, driving more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM® Test is ordered by a medical professional.

