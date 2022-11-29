MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended October 31, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Wednesday, December 14th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 21, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13734565#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts: Rob Capps, President & CEO

MIND Technology, Inc.

281-353-4475





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

MIND@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.