Power Knot Ocean Expands Offices Globally to Meet Maritime Demand for Food Waste Biodigesters

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that it expanded offices globally to meet the growing demand for food waste biodigesters.

Additional Power Knot Ocean offices have now opened in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, and other countries.

Demand for the LFC biodigester and other Power Knot Ocean solutions have skyrocketed over the last few years due to stricter regulations around sustainability, food waste, and plastic pollution. Notable customers include Carnival Corporation & plc, JUST B Yacht, Golar Freeze (LNG Tanker), Princess Cruises, Holland America, and more.

Power Knot Ocean's food waste biodigesters meet MARPOL and DOJ requirements for the proper disposal of food waste and the prevention of plastic pollution in the ocean. In 2019, Carnival Corporation tested the LFC biodigester to improve environmental compliance and the disposal of food waste onboard its ships. After extensive third party testing, the LFC biodigester was fully certified and found to be in compliance with all regulations by Carnival UK's legal team.

"Over the last few years Power Knot Ocean has successfully delivered hundreds of the LFC biodigesters to the maritime industry," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The biodigesters have replaced pulpers as a premier, reliable organic waste solution. Our machines have also prevented plastics from accidentally entering waste streams thanks to their inherent design."

About the LFC biodigester

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen or galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill or dumped in the ocean. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

