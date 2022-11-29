Stellantis and Its US Dealerships Move Toward Electrification

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis and its U.S. dealerships move towards electrification (PRNewswire)

Stellantis readies its U.S. dealer network for electrified future, support evolving needs of consumers

Partners with Future Energy offering individual, comprehensive evaluations and EV integration services

To date, nearly 70% of dealers are in the process of assessing their individual readiness

As part of its Dare Forward strategy, Stellantis sets course for 50% of United States sales to be battery-electric vehicles by the end of this decade

Stellantis and its dealership network across the United States are driving toward their electrified future. Working with its 2,600-plus dealers, the company is focused on the dealership transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, offering consulting and on-site evaluation of electric-vehicle (EV) integration needs within every area of the dealership business.

"As we accelerate the drive toward electrification, Stellantis is in full-execution mode with an electrification strategy designed specifically to address the needs of our dealership network," said Phil Langley, head of network development, FCA - North America. "We are working lockstep with our national dealer council to develop and support their long-term plans during this industry-changing transition. From business operations and inventory management to service centers and employee culture, our goal is to work directly with our dealers to best prepare for, be successful in and address any challenges they may face as the automotive industry continues to move toward electrification."

"Stellantis is demonstrating their commitment to their dealer network and supporting brand EV readiness by partnering with Future Energy to build a program to help their dealers prepare for the disruption of electrification and to develop a thoughtful approach to help their dealer network modify their business processes," said Sam DiNello, CEO of Future Energy. "Never has there been a time when the automotive, utility, energy and other technology industries needed to align to be successful in this emerging market."

To date, nearly 70% of dealers are in the process of assessing their individual readiness.

The comprehensive evaluations include:

Identifying energy requirements, electrical infrastructure changes and necessary utility service upgrades

Educating dealership staff on the short- and long-term operational impacts to their business purpose, people, place and processes resulting from EV integration and reviewing the technology solutions for EV charging and energy management

Calculating charging needs to support different areas of their business and locate ideal installation areas for EV charging stations inside and outside the building to address business flow challenges

Discovering all applicable financial incentive programs to assist with EV integration costs

Future Energy is also offering Stellantis dealerships EV integration services, including:

Guidance through the financial assistance application process to obtain project funding support to offset EV integration costs

Coordination of all construction, logistics, networking and commissioning to install and activate EV charging stations across the necessary areas of their business

Technology solutions and infrastructure to measure and manage the energy use across their entire business, in real time, including monitoring and automation to make better decisions and reduce energy costs

Staff training regarding business operational changes, sales strategies and EV hardware maintenance and usage

Ongoing customer support, including maintenance and warranty programs for integrated infrastructure and hardware

Stellantis unveiled Dare Forward 2030, its bold strategic plan for the coming decade that will drive Stellantis employees to be 'second to none' in value creation for all stakeholders. Stellantis has committed to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038.

As part of that leadership, the company is setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. The company plans to have more than 75 BEVs globally and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030. In the U.S., the company plans to offer more than 25 BEVs by 2030.

Future Energy

Future Energy is a Michigan-based company with a multidisciplinary team of experts across North America, including talent from various industries such as software, automotive, lighting, healthcare, utility, engineering, manufacturing, and construction who are passionate about creating unique, energy- and technology-based solutions for our client partners.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis