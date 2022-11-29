Stellar Development Foundation Appoints Plaid's Ginger Baker to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) today announced Ginger Baker, Head of Financial Access at Plaid, has joined its board of directors. Baker brings more than a decade of experience in financial services and payment technologies to support SDF's mission of creating more equitable access to the global financial system.

In her role at Plaid, the data network that powers the digital financial ecosystem, Baker oversees the products and partnerships that enable consumers to safely and simply access their financial data. She leads industry efforts that ensure companies around the world have access to the tools and technology that advance consumer financial access. With coverage across 12,000 institutions, including Fortune 500 companies and the largest banks, Plaid offers connectivity to 7,000 apps and services.

"As a thoughtful leader in payment innovation for over a decade, Ginger has had a real impact in leveraging innovative technology to address the problems that persist in today's payment landscape. She cares deeply about meeting people where they are, and equipping them with the tools they need," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of SDF. "Our mission and the Stellar ecosystem will benefit from her expertise, and we're excited to welcome her to the board."

"Ginger has a proven track record of leadership in financial services and payments, dedicating her career to the cause of building a more interoperable financial system. Her understanding of the roadblocks and opportunities to deliver real-world utility will help drive us forward with focus," said Jed McCaleb, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of SDF.

"I am delighted to join the board of the Stellar Development Foundation to help advance their mission of furthering equitable access to the global financial system," said Ginger Baker. "The team's passion for initiatives at the intersection of technology and financial inclusion is impressive and I am eager to contribute to the ecosystem that works tirelessly to make money more fluid for businesses and consumers everywhere."

Baker started her career at Visa, where she held a number of positions focused on client success, mobile payments, and products designed for emerging markets. She served as Director of Payments at Square, Head of Financial Services Products at Facebook, and Head of On-Demand Liquidity at Ripple. She currently serves on the advisory board for First Horizon Bank. Throughout her career, she has leveraged technology to improve financial opportunities for people and businesses, particularly in emerging markets.

Her appointment is effective immediately.

About Stellar

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 7 million accounts. For more information, visit stellar.org .

About the Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology. For more information, visit stellar.org/foundation .

