Verismo Therapeutics Establishes R&D Center in Philadelphia to Drive KIR-CAR Platform Forward

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR-T company, Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced its new Research and Development Center located at CIC Philadelphia. Verismo plans to use this space to facilitate its R&D and process development capabilities to further advance its novel KIR-CAR platform.

Verismo's highly equipped laboratories at CIC Philadelphia will allow the company to rapidly progress its pipeline with minimal delay and expenditure. This space will serve as a location for Verismo's in-house translational research and process development work to support the ongoing activities for the SynKIR-110 clinical trial and future pipeline products including SynKIR-210 and SynKIR-310.

"The addition of Verismo's in-house laboratories is a key component necessary to rapidly drive our KIR-CAR pipeline forward," said Dr. Laura Johnson, Verismo's Chief Scientific Officer. "And the opportunity that CIC Philadelphia offers by allowing Verismo to utilize their extensive facilities and to expand as necessary, will allow us to continue to quickly achieve milestones."

"Verismo has assembled a highly skilled and experienced team of cell therapy experts. This new R&D space will allow them to apply their expertise to drive our product platform forward," said Dr. Bryan Kim, CEO of Verismo. "By advancing our internal capabilities we will be able to continue to enhance Verismo's Rapid Concept-to-Clinic Pipeline (RCCP) program that has allowed us to go from founding to clinic in less than two years. The new research facility will provide comprehensive research and development capability for us to advance our KIR-CAR T cell platform technology."

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acting as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells, aids additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those refractory to traditional CAR T cell therapies. Furthermore, the KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, on track to bring its first asset into first-in-human clinical trials in 2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

