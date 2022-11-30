Birch Gold Group Launches Free Gold Giveaway (Just in Time for the Holiday Season)

Leading Precious Metals IRA company offers a unique new form of real gold bullion absolutely free to new and existing customers.

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Birch Gold Group announced a free gold giveaway – and it's not a gold bar, or an American eagle coin.

This free gift is investment-grade gold bullion in a form you've never seen before…

Peter Reagan, a Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold, explained: "Imagine real, physical gold was convenient enough for everyday transactions. That's a Goldback. Goldbacks are beautiful, they're intrinsically valuable – and we're thrilled to have them."

He laughed, and continued, "In fact we're so excited we're giving them away."

If the Founding Fathers had modern technology, this is what money would look like…

From the product's developer, Goldback Inc.:

"The Goldback is the world's first physical, interchangeable, gold money that is designed to accommodate even small transactions."

A Goldback is a precise quantity of vacuum-deposited 0.999 pure gold particles sealed between two polymer sheets – for a tough, durable and almost paper-thin bill. Goldbacks also feature serial numbers and advanced anti-counterfeiting features in every unique design.

Goldbacks are denominated in 1/1000th oz of gold content, and minted in 1, 5, 10, 25 and 50 thousandths of an ounce. With different designs for each denomination and four separate series (with more on the way), Goldbacks have been a huge hit with investors and sound money advocates alike.

In fact, the only thing better than Goldbacks might be free Goldbacks…

Who doesn't want free gold for Christmas?

The Birch Gold team is celebrating their Goldback Inc. partnership by offering a free Goldback for every $5,000 purchased by December 22. Both Precious Metals IRA and home delivery purchases qualify for free Goldbacks.

"We're excited to offer our new and existing customers a little something extra this year," Reagan said.

Sign up for the free Goldbacks offer here and complete your purchase before December 22, or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group:

Since 2003, Birch Gold Group ( https://www.birchgold.com ) have been the Precious Metal IRA experts. They help Americans protect their retirement or non-retirement savings with physical precious metals. Birch maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the team has decades of experience working with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM.

