CirrusMD Makes Key Leadership Appointments to Drive 2023 Growth

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, a leading provider of on-demand virtual care, today announced several key appointments to its leadership team, adding veteran executives to further accelerate company growth. The appointments include:

Jeff Somar - Chief Commercial Officer

Somar recently served as Executive Vice President of Sales for health and care experience company, Transcarent. He brings more than 25 years of experience scaling innovative, high growth healthcare companies. In his new role, he will oversee CirrusMD Marketing, Sales, Business Development and Client Success functions.

Carrie Keener - Vice President, Payer Relations

Keener recently served as Vice President of Client Success for Transcarent. She brings more than 24 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with a focus on client delivery and strategy, including implementation, operations, member engagement, and account growth. In her new role, she will be responsible for expanding CirrusMD's footprint in the payer market.

Scott Reich - Vice President, Finance

Reich recently served as a Partner at the Colorado Impact Fund (CIF), an investor in CirrusMD. He brings 15 years of finance experience, including interim financial leadership roles with multiple CIF portfolio companies, from which he has driven improved operations while facilitating fundraising and exit events. In his new role, he will lead CirrusMD's Finance team.

Drew Moldane - Chief Operating Officer

CirrusMD also promoted Drew Moldane to Chief Operating Officer. Moldane has been with the company for 6 years and previously served as VP of Operations and Finance. In his new role, he will focus on implementing company strategy, and drive efficient, scalable operations. Moldane will oversee CirrusMD's Product, Engineering, and Data functions in addition to existing Legal, Privacy and Member Support functions.

"Building a truly customer-obsessed healthcare company starts by assembling a team of passionate, mission-focused leaders who possess deep industry expertise and a clear-eyed vision for delivering a genuinely superior healthcare experience, especially for those who feel underserved by today's healthcare system," said Jamie Hall, President & CEO, CirrusMD. "With the addition of these seasoned healthcare leaders, CirrusMD is poised to serve more patients in more ways than ever."

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of virtual care company. In less than 60 seconds, patients begin chatting with one of our physicians, then dictate the pace and cadence of the encounter. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties including behavioral health and women's health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and offered through self-funded employers, as well as commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care at www.cirrusmd.com .

View original content:

SOURCE CirrusMD