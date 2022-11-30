CRDC GLOBAL AND PA CONSULTING - WORKING TOGETHER TO REGENERATE PLASTIC WASTE INTO A CARBON CAPTURE AGGREGATE FOR THE GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRDC Global Limited (CRDC Global) , today confirmed that it is actively working with PA Consulting (PA), the global innovation and transformation consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, to support the commercialization of its new patent pending RESIN8 Carbon Capture aggregate. The announcement comes after 18 months of initial collaboration. As part of the agreement, PA will help CRDC accelerate the scale up of its disruptive RESIN8 Carbon Capture technology, which has been formulated specifically to absorb CO2 exhaust emissions and reduce the overall cement content in concrete. This technology could play a significant role in helping both the Plastic Industry and the Built Environment meet their Net Zero goals and commitments.

CRDC Global is a disruptive and innovative building materials company that creates appreciating value from the world's plastic waste. Founded in 2018, the company has rapidly expanded operations in Costa Rica to the USA, South Africa, UK, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Samoa with over 25 countries in development. CRDC Global works with leading waste management, plastic resin, and construction industry companies around the world, and has partnered with international organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the United Nations Development Programme, and The Alliance to End Plastic Waste. CRDC's groundbreaking new technology, RESIN8 Carbon Capture, is a synthetic lightweight aggregate which absorbs CO2 and simulates natural construction sand. The product is the first of its kind to transform unwanted plastic waste into a high-quality material that enables multiple industries to meet their NET-ZERO targets.

Donald Thomson, CEO of CRDC Global, said; "We are an impact driven company with the goal of solving our current plastic waste dilemma while lowering global carbon levels. Our mission is to provide positive economic, environmental, and social outcomes. We could not have found a better partner than PA Consulting to take on this ambitious task."

Ruan Jones, manufacturing expert at PA Consulting said; "We have an agreement with CRDC Global to explore processing options for low-carbon concrete and support decarbonization while redirecting waste from incineration and landfill, which is very exciting."

Contact information:

CRDC Global

Sadia Chand (UK); sadia@crdc.global

Sebastian van der Vegt (US); sebastian@crdc.global

PA Consulting

Andrew Taylor; andrew.taylor@paconsulting.com

About CRDC Global

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 4,000 specialists in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Netherlands and Nordics. Discover more at www.paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter . PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

