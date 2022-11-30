HJF Leadership Forum Seeks to Ease Service Member-to-Veteran Transition Experience

Government, Industry Executives Convene to Consider Optimal Support in this Crucial Period

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HJF Leadership Forum, hosted by The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF), convened nearly 50 leaders from federal government, academia and private industry to discuss the challenges service members face as they transition from active duty to veteran status. HJF hosts such leadership convenings to foster discussion and action plans among public and private organizations on many topics, in the interest of advancing military medicine for service members and civilians alike.

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, hjf.org (PRNewsfoto/Henry M. Jackson Foundation for) (PRNewswire)

Invited speakers at the HJF Leadership Forum included:

The Honorable Terri Tanielian

Special Assistant to the President for Veterans Affairs

The White House

The Honorable Donald M. Remy

Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Daniel Perkins

Professor of Family and Youth Resiliency and Policy

Principal Scientist, Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness

Penn State

Dr. Dawne Vogt

Research Health Scientist, VA Boston Healthcare System

Professor of Psychiatry, Boston University

Drs. Perkins and Vogt were lead researchers of The Veterans Metrics Initiative (TVMI), a multi-year longitudinal observational study led by HJF that explored programs veterans accessed during their transitions and how those were related to veterans' wellbeing outcomes.

Invited guests included leaders from the U.S. Departments of Defense and Labor, as well as executives from private industry and foundations such as Humana Military, Kaiser Permanente, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo DRS and Wounded Warrior Project.

With the mission to advance military medicine, HJF, a Congressionally authorized nonprofit research partner to military medical researchers, spans the gap between federal agencies and private industry to encourage information sharing and collaboration among varied stakeholders. The semi-annual HJF Leadership Forum series encourages coalition-building on topics vital to the health and medical readiness of the U.S. military.

About HJF

HJF, a global nonprofit, administers $500+ million in medical research funds annually. Since 1983, HJF has partnered with researchers and clinicians to move research from bench to bedside to battlefield. 3,000 teammates ensure HJF is a trusted and responsive partner by providing scientific, administrative, and program operations services to researchers in the military, academia, and private industry. Additionally, HJF delivers convening, education, and technology transfer services to advance military medicine beyond the federal space. For more information, visit hjf.org.

Contact:

Colleen Franklin

(240) 694-2075

cfranklin@hjf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine