LACBA Establishes Alternative Dispute Resolution Section to Better Serve the ADR Community

LACBA's 29th Section will implement ongoing legal education training, provide professional networking and resources, and promote the growing profession of alternative dispute resolution.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association's (LACBA) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the approval of its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Section. The newly added Section will work to better serve the ADR community by providing networking, resources, and training to practicing professionals seeking to use alternative methods to litigation, including the much-anticipated revival of LACBA's 40-Hour Mediation Training.

"LACBA is pleased to welcome the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section and looks forward to seeing the positive impact the Section will have in the judicial system and the ADR community," said Michael R. Diliberto, Chair of the ADR Section. He added: "The field of ADR continues to expand and evolve, on a domestic and international basis, as greater numbers of conflicts and litigated cases are resolved through mediation, arbitration, and other methods of conflict resolution. It is an honor to work with LACBA to contribute to the growing profession."

LACBA's 29th Section promotes the practice of alternative dispute resolution in cases when litigation is not plausible, or the matter can be resolved fairly and equitably through simplified and economical processes. The usage of ADR allows individuals to have direct participation in their matters and reduces judicial backlogs in the process. The Section will be composed of LACBA members who seek to expand their knowledge and experience in the profession of ADR. LACBA members can now register for the 29th Section. For more information on LACBA's 29 Sections, visit LACBA.org.

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through 29 Sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities, as well as public service and informational resources.

