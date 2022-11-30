LG CHANNELS EXCLUSIVE DOCU-SERIES "THE RIVALRIES" FEATURES ST. MARY'S AND ST. EDWARD'S IN THE "BATTLE OF THE SAINTS"

Streaming Exclusively on LG Smart TVs, Fifth Episode Details Spirited Collegiate Volleyball Rivalry as Told by the Players, Coaches, and Fans

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, an official partner of the NCAA®, announced the debut of the fifth episode of The Rivalries, a docu-series that highlights the lesser-known but no less intense rivalries in college sports. "Battle of the Saints," which premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET, offers a behind-the-scenes look into the volleyball rivalry between the St. Mary's Rattlers of San Antonio and the St. Edward's Hilltoppers of Austin as they compete for each point both on and off the courts.

(PRNewswire)

Nestled in two of the largest cities in Texas, the St. Mary's and St. Edward's private universities go head-to-head in a yearly battle in the NCAA DII Lone Star Conference where teams compete to earn a point for each win in all sports. At the end of the year, the institution with the most points wins the coveted Lone Star tournament champion title­­ – bringing this rivalry to the next level.

The Rivalries series is available free and exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs. Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage. Encore presentations of "Battle of the Saints" will be on Wednesday, November 30 at 11:00 p.m. ET and Thursday, November 31 at 2:00 a.m. ET. Future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire student-athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series, and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,000 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Media Contacts:





LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA