AeroGarden Launches New Indoor Grow Lights for House Plants

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroGarden , the world's leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden brand, announced a new addition to their portfolio today - Indoor Grow Lights for houseplants. This new product line expands AeroGarden's existing grow light offerings with three new unique models, which includes enhanced design elements that integrate seamlessly anywhere in the home, while supporting healthy houseplant growth year-round.

AeroGarden's Indoor Grow Lights are easy to use and customizable to ensure houseplants get the perfect amount of light. Smart technology, connected through the AeroGarden app, allows users to control the lights' on/off timer, light intensity, and color mode to facilitate plant growth, all from their phone. AeroGarden Grow Lights' premium designs fit a wide range of plant sizes and locations throughout the home.

The Indoor Grow Lights lineup includes three unique models. Each light is available in black and cream and is customizable via the AeroGarden app:

Stem Grow Light : A sleek adjustable light for plants up to 10" tall. The Stem Grow Light is placed in the soil of the plant and comes with a hinged light hood for a 180 degree angle and easy one-touch for on/off, dim. This is also available in a 2 pack and comes in black and cream.

Tabletop Grow Light: The Tabletop Light is adjustable and perfect for plants up to 15" tall. Available in both black and cream with brushed gold metal accents.

Trio Grow Light: Available in black and cream with brushed metal accents, the Trio Grow Light has three adjustable arms for plants up to 12" tall.

"We're excited to be launching a new solution for houseplant and continuing our mission to deliver the rewarding benefits and joy of growing indoors" says Kim Gonia, AeroGarden's Brand Manager. "The houseplant market has exploded over the last few years and our goal was to provide houseplant owners with a stylish, innovative, technology-forward solution that will meet their growing needs"

AeroGarden's lineup of indoor grow lights are available on both Amazon and the AeroGarden website. The Stem Grow Light is available for purchase for $39.99 (1pk) or $74.99 (2pk), the Tabletop Light is available for purchase for $94.99, and the Trio Light is available for purchase for $119.99.

For more information on AeroGarden's full collection please visit www.aerogarden.com .

About AeroGarden

Founded 17 years ago in Boulder, CO, AeroGarden is the world's leading in-home, smart hydroponic garden brand. AeroGarden offers a variety of tech-forward gardens, in addition to Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, liquid nutrients and other accessory products, making indoor growing easy and accessible to everyone no matter their skill or available space. AeroGarden allows anyone to grow fresh herbs, salad greens, vegetables, flowers and more, indoors, all year-round with its patented technology. With three easy steps it's simple to use and no green thumb is required so everyone can experience the joy and excitement of growing their own plants, herbs and more. AeroGarden products are widely available online at AeroGarden.com and at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macys, Kohl's, and Home Depot. Please visit www.AeroGarden.com for more information.

