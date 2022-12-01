Algorand Foundation Wraps Up Second Annual Decipher Conference in Dubai

More than a dozen news announcements made at Decipher showcase broadening adoption across the global Algorand ecosystem
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today announced the successful conclusion of Decipher, its second annual live conference convening a global community of builders, businesses, and strategic stakeholders deciphering the future on the Algorand blockchain. Set in the global crypto hub of Dubai, the two-day event attracted more than 2,000 in-person guests, nearly four times the attendees from 2021. Decipher featured conversations, networking, and hands-on sessions exploring new use cases for DeFi, stablecoins, digital identity, Web3 applications, the creator economy and beyond.
Speakers included Algorand founder Silvio Micali, Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden, Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos, Quantum Temple Founder Linda Adami, Arrington Capital Founder Michael Arrington, and more than 130 other key partners and industry leaders.
Several major news announcements came out of Decipher 2022, showcasing broadening adoption of Algorand's secure, sustainable Layer-1 technology. Announcements included:
- The Algorand Foundation's Head of Ecosystem Funding, Ryan Terribilini, introduced Algorand Ventures, a new program dedicated to providing funding and launch support to the best builders and investors in the Algorand ecosystem.
- St. Vincent De Paul Disaster Services announced the launch of Kokua, a new platform for disaster relief disbursements built by AID:Tech and leveraging the Algorand blockchain. The app is being rolled out to survivors of the deadly 2021 winter tornadoes in Tennessee.
- The Algorand Foundation announced support for USDC on Algorand (USDCa) on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.
- Two of the leading DeFi protocols on Algorand, Folks Finance and Tinyman, each announced the launches of their protocol V2s.
- Algorand ecosystem investor Hivemind Capital, which announced a $1.5 billion fund last year, announced a strategic partnership with leading esports performance brand Fnatic.
- The New Computer Corporation (NCC) debuted Inkey, a new type of Web3 experiential wallet built on Algorand.
- The Algorand Foundation announced the appointment of Anil Kakani as its India Country Head. Kakani will lead the Foundation's AlgoBharat initiative aimed at broadening adoption in the region. As an early sign of momentum, nine India-based companies presented at Decipher.
- Abris.io announced the launch of Licit, a Web3 verifying platform for digital assets on Algorand.
- Y9, a microfinance service provider regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Tanzania, announced it will integrate Algorand across its suite of mobile products aimed at driving meaningful financial and digital inclusion across Africa.
- Borderless Capital announced a historic collaboration between artist Nancy Baker Cahill and Sophia the Robot, premiering a monumental new AR artwork simultaneously during both Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 and Decipher 2022 in Dubai. The piece is listed for auction now through December 4, on the Algorand-based Aorist platform.
- Top Algorand NFT project Al Goanna teamed up with sync licensing platform Dequency to launch a first-of-its-kind motion graphic, audiovisual NFT collection, "The Lost Goanna." The limited edition pieces feature the music of Milky Chance and were available in an exclusive auction at Decipher 2022.
The Algorand Foundation's mission is to enable an inclusive, decentralized, and borderless global economy based on the Algorand blockchain. Algorand's Layer-1 technology is unparalleled for fast, frictionless, and sustainable blockchain use cases, making it the technology of choice for thousands of organizations around the world. To learn more about The Algorand Foundation, click here. To learn more about Decipher, click here.
Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.
Media Contact: algorand@dittopr.co
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Algorand Foundation