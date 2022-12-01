Antelope Enterprise Appoints New Board Director

JINJIANG, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which engages in business management, information systems consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming in China, and is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings in China, today announced that effective December 1, 2022, its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ishak Han as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Han has been appointed as an independent director and as a member of the Board's Audit, Nominating and Compensation committees. Mr. Han meets the Nasdaq Stock Market independence requirements as well as additional independence requirements under the US securities laws for membership on these committees.

"We welcome Mr. Han to our Board and are confident that he will make a positive contribution to the Company based on his experience and background," said Ms. Meishaung Huang, CEO of Antelope Enterprise.

Mr. Ishak Han is the General Manager of Shenzhen Baisifu Industrial Co., Ltd., which engages in property management and leasing, management services for catering businesses, and enterprise management consulting. Having founded the firm in 2017, Mr. Han developed Shenzhen Baisifu Industrial Co., Ltd.'s marketing strategy, management policies, financial budgeting, and corporate planning activities. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Han was the General Manager of Shenzhen Baisi Technology Co., Ltd. which engages in the development of self-service website application systems, the training and development of online ventures, online marketing training, and e-commerce product consignments. As the founder of Shenzhen Baisi Technology Co., Ltd., Mr. Han oversaw its financial budgeting and corporate planning functions, and was responsible for its overall marketing strategy. Mr. Han graduated with a higher degree diploma in marketing from Guangdong Open University in 2021.

Also, effective December 1, 2022, Roy Tan Choon Kang, a member of the Board, tendered his resignation as a director. Mr. Tan's resignation was for personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the Company or its management. With Mr. Tan's resignation, current Board Director Mr. Dian Zhang becomes the chairperson of the Company's Audit Committee.

"We thank Roy Tan Choon Kang for his many contributions to the Company and we wish him the best of success in all of his future endeavors," said Ms. Meishuang Huang, CEO of Antelope Enterprise.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in business management, information systems consulting, SaaS (software as a service) and PaaS (platform as a service) systems platforms, and online social commerce and live streaming in China. The Company is also a manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China which are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings, and sold under the "Hengda" or "HD" brand. For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com .

