ASCO Power's New Quick-Connect Products Increase Critical Power Resilience, Maintain Redundancy, and Streamline Compliance

ASCO Power Technologies' new Quick-Connect Panel lineup makes connecting temporary generators and load banks easy for facilities of every size

Models with integrated transfer switches and circuit breakers simplify design, streamline procurement, save space, and speed up installation

Quick-connect solutions make backup power available to facilities without a generator and provide a "backup-for-the-backup" as required by the National Electrical Code

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When a facility lacks a backup generator, or its sole generator becomes unavailable, utility power outages disrupt critical operations, impact revenue, and hurt customer satisfaction.

To address these challenges, ASCO Power Technologies is excited to introduce an industry-leading line of quick-connect products that enable facilities to quickly add transportable generators and load banks to facility power distribution systems. Comprised of standalone Quick-Connect Panels and Manual Transfer Switches with Integrated Quick-Connects, these UL-listed products solve temporary and emergency power connection challenges for facilities of every size.

The new ASCO Quick-Connect Panels feature easy-to-use Cam Lock connectors that simplify the connection of temporary generators and load banks to building power distribution systems whenever needed. Manual Transfer Switches with Quick Connects integrate a transfer switch mechanism, quick-connect panel, and available overcurrent protection into a single equipment enclosure.

Every ASCO Quick Connect product offers:

Simple Means for Accessing Backup Power: Facilities can obtain emergency power without the larger capital cost of a permanent generator set

"Backup-for-the-Backup": Easily connects a temporary generator when a permanent generator is taken offline for service, as required by Easily connects a temporary generator when a permanent generator is taken offline for service, as required by NEC Article 700.3(F)

Streamlined Design, Procurement, and Installation: Integrated devices in a single enclosure are easier to specify, require less space, and streamline installation

Robust Design for Enhanced Safety and Reliability: UL listings and 125+ years of ASCO critical power know-how assure the highest levels of service

With nine separately configured models, ASCO Power offers quick-connect solutions for the broadest range of applications:

Single-purpose models serve either a temporary generator set for emergency power or a temporary load bank for critical power testing

Dual-purpose models connect both gensets and load banks for simultaneous operation

Pairing an ASCO Quick-Connect Panel with a separate Manual Transfer Switch allows spatial flexibility for placing connection panels near genset or load bank delivery locations

Quick-Connect Panels with Integrated Manual Transfer Switches offer convenient connectivity and ASCO's renowned power transfer capabilities in a single enclosure that streamlines procurement, saves space, and installs quickly

Both standalone panels and quick-connect switches offer integrated breakers for protecting utility, generator, and load bank circuits

ASCO Power Technologies offers broad technical and service support for the entire Quick Connect product line. From equipment data, example specifications, and advanced sales support to expert installation, commissioning, and on-site service, ASCO Power provides industry-leading code-compliant solutions for maintaining power redundancy and increasing power resilience. To learn more about ASCO Power Quick-Connect Panels and Transfer Switches, visit the product webpage and the ASCO Power Digital Binder.

ASCO Quick Connect products are available to order today. For application advice, expert technical support, and sales assistance, contact an ASCO representative.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric , ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com , or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

