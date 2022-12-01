Clarivate to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 7

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:25 am Pacific Time (1:25 pm Eastern Time). The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1585417&tp_key=08649f5cce&tp_special=8 and will be available for replay.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics) (PRNewswire)

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services, and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast

Source: Clarivate Plc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarivate Plc