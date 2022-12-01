Embrace Home Loans Opens East Greenwich, RI Branch

New office further expands the mortgage lender's presence in Rhode Island

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, RI, announced it recently opened a branch in East Greenwich, Rhode Island led by Branch Manager Michelle Solomon. The East Greenwich team includes Sales Manager Jonathan Bellemore and Junior Loan Officer Melissa Bjorklund. The new office is located at 620 Main Street, Unit 1, East Greenwich, RI 02818. The branch phone number is 401-851-5000.

The East Greenwich branch plans to add six to eight loan officers over the next several months. "Our goal is to quickly fill the new office to maximum capacity," Solomon said.

"East Greenwich is a great place to open a new office," said Bellemore. "It has a rich history and is a vibrant, friendly community, and our new branch is conveniently located near I-95 which allows us to easily meet with potential clients and referral partners throughout Rhode Island, from Westerly to Providence and beyond."

A grand opening of the East Greenwich office will take place on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Local real estate agents, title agents and other financial partners will be invited to meet the East Greenwich team and learn more about Embrace and its unique loan programs. Further details will be announced in December.

The East Greenwich office is hiring loan officers, junior loan officers, processors and support staff. To learn more about current openings please visit the company's careers page or reach out to Michelle Solomon or Jon Bellemore at 401-851-5000. Bellemore may also be reached via email at jbellemore@embracehomeloans.com.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. Embrace Home Loans is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

