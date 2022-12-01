Introducing the Linux Foundation Certified Cloud Technician (LFCT)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Linux Foundation adds a new offering to our professional certifications catalog: Linux Foundation Certified Cloud Technician (LFCT) .

This certification has been designed to test the practical knowledge of Linux power users, software developers, or individuals with existing cloud native certifications who wish to demonstrate their ability to work efficiently in a Linux environment and be more successful at their job. Other candidates for LFCT include cloud administrators or LFCA-certified candidates who don't wish to invest fully in becoming a Linux System Administrator (LFCS).

Specific domains covered by the exam include:

Essential Commands (20%)

System Configuration (15%)

Troubleshooting (20%)

Virtualization and Containers (20%)

GitOps Basics (25%)

The LFCT is just one of the gold-standard certifications offered by Linux Foundation Training & Certification. It was created to assist cloud administrators to demonstrate their competency working with cloud-based systems, and to help hiring managers find the quality open source, cloud-native talent they need.

Once purchased candidates have up to 12 months to schedule and take the exam. During this time they are issued one retake, if needed. Once the LFCT is passed, the certification remains valid for three years and a verifiable digital badge is issued.



According to a September 2022 report from Emergen Research , the global cloud native platforms market size was USD 3,787.9 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% in coming years. This means the tech sector is expecting even greater demand for cloud native workers in an already competitive job market.

The LFCT was developed by a globally diverse group of Linux subject matter experts in conjunction with the Linux Foundation's Training & Certification team. These industry professionals and thought-leaders are among the most reliable sources of information about cloud computing and its rapidly evolving marketplace. Certification exams are practical and rigorous, meaning they are immediately recognized as a gold standard for hiring managers.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

