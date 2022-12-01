MISTR EXPANDS TELEHEALTH PLATFORM TO INCLUDE LONG-TERM HIV CARE

Launching on World AIDS Day, the new service connects patients with free access to HIV testing and long-term treatment

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MISTR, the telehealth platform built to provide free and discreet online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), has expanded its offering to include long-term HIV treatment. Through MISTR, people who test positive for HIV will now be able to connect virtually with a physician and build a long-term care plan with no out-of-pocket costs or in-office doctors' appointments. MISTR's free online PrEP and HIV services are available in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

MISTR is a company designed specifically to serve gay and bisexual men, a population disproportionately impacted by HIV. In fact, gay and bisexual men accounted for over 70% of new HIV infections in 20201. With the introduction of long-term HIV care, MISTR now offers two options for reducing the spread of the virus: PrEP and antiretroviral therapy (ART). With HIV medications, patients who have tested positive can reach an undetectable viral load that not only helps them stay healthy but will prevent transmission of the virus to an HIV-negative partner as well, known as undetectable = untransmissible.

"HIV is still a very real concern and the best way we can support our community is by making prevention and treatment as easy as possible," commented Tristan Schukraft, founder of MISTR. "We've heard from thousands of patients this year alone who've experienced roadblocks in accessing antiretroviral therapy and we knew MISTR needed to be part of the solution. With this expansion to our platform, we're one step closer to a world with far fewer HIV infections, and ideally one day none."

To access treatment, patients will visit MISTR's free online platform for a brief health questionnaire and video consultation with a healthcare provider. From there, they'll complete the required in-person lab tests at one of 2,200 labs throughout the country, and their HIV medication is shipped next day. Follow-up testing and video consults are every six months to make adhering to the treatment as seamless as possible.

HIV treatment through MISTR is free of charge for both insured and uninsured. MISTR manages all paperwork and back and forth with insurance companies, and if required will enroll patients in a patience assistance program (PAP) and/or the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP).

About MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering easy online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. MISTR's services are 100% free through its local partnerships with various non-profit community-based organizations (CBOs). Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery.

