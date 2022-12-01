Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd. (Japan) a subsidiary of Photozou Holdings, Inc. (PTZH) has begun offering premium free pictures via Photozou Stock.

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd a subsidiary of Photozou Holdings, Inc., (an OTC Company trading under the ticker symbol "PTZH") has began its new free service of premium photo stock. It is named Photozou Stock, and anyone can download over 56,000 high quality pictures from the following site.

Photozou Stock currently archived various categories such as (Animals, Architecture, Backgrounds/Textures, Business/Finance, Computer/Communication, Education, Emotion, Fashion, Foods & Drinks, Health/Medical, Industry/Crafts, Music, Nature/Landscapes, People, Places, Religion, Science/Technology, Sports, Travel) and many more will be added in the future. The company also plans to create an additional functionality which Photozou members (Apprx. 4 hundred million) can add their pictures to this Photozou Stock to enrich the overall contents by creating a photographers community of the new market place.

"Creating the Shared Value through the Photography"

"Photozou" was established in 2005, and its English translation is "a treasury of photography." We believe in the dynamic power of pictures, and take a pride in safeguarding the treasures and the legacies within. Our goal is to become a pronominal photo sharing & storage SNS provider for both high-end semiprofessional and enthusiastic photographers in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," or "should," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements made herein are based on the Company's current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, its limited operating history, competitive factors in the Company's industry and market, and other general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements made herein are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, which could provide to be incorrect. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

