InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Clean Sidewalks and Driveways (CSK-225)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean hard exterior surfaces like sidewalks and driveways," said an inventor, from Anderson, S.C., "so I invented the SCRUB MOWER. My design provides an effective and consistent cleaning method that is safe and easy to use."

The patent-pending invention provides a lawn mower attachment for cleaning sidewalks and driveways. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces physical stress. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for both residential and commercial settings.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

