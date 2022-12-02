ServiceMaster Restore Network Continues to Strengthen from Investments and Partnership

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore is pleased to announce that VantEdge Partners has completed its strategic acquisition of both ServiceMaster by Century and ServiceMaster by Disaster Recon. This multi-location acquisition spans two states and 40 licenses in key markets such as Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, and Cleveland, OH. The new entity will operate under the DBA of ServiceMaster CDR. Blake Moak, Jillian Moak, and Greg Dennison will continue to manage and lead the combined business into the future.

"We are very excited to be part of ServiceMaster, a clear leader in the restoration industry, and have been extremely impressed with the brand's leadership team and their vision for the future. We are similarly thrilled to be partners with Blake, Jillian, and Greg, who have demonstrated operational excellence and share our excitement about growth and the future of CDR and ServiceMaster." – Trevor Lott, and Jay Matlack, VantEdge Partners

"We are thrilled to have VantEdge Partners invest in our brand. Their management team has a long track record of success building multi-unit franchise organizations and their strategic plans for growth align with ours as a franchisor. Pairing partners such as VantEdge with proven leaders within our network like Blake, Jillian and Greg is a win for all parties involved." - ServiceMaster Chief Development Officer, Jim Boccher

"After years of friendship, sharing best practices, and our businesses working alongside each other, merging our businesses felt like the natural next step. With the support of VantEdge we are eager to align with the vision of Restore leadership, provide a more robust offering for our employees and our customers, better support the network, as well as build an industry leading competitor in the marketplace." – Blake Moak and Greg Dennison

"This is a merger of two highly capable and compatible businesses. Blake, Jillian, and Greg joined forces because they believe together, they can achieve significant growth and establish a best-in-class restoration company across multiple geographies. Their collaboration with VantEdge Partners will provide an exciting and prosperous future for all involved." – ServiceMaster Restore President, John Tovar

To learn more about franchising opportunities within the ServiceMaster Restore network please contact:

For Institutional Investors:

Jim Boccher

Chief Development Officer

901-355-2618

For Single Location Ownership Opportunities:

Leslie Boley

National Franchise Development Manager

816.819-9197

About ServiceMaster Restore:

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke, or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About VantEdge Partners:

VantEdge Partners is a family investment office based in Overland Park KS focused on making equity investments in great companies with excellent management teams across a variety of industries, including residential and commercial services. VantEdge has a solid track record of helping businesses grow and succeed.

