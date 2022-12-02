VYRSA Technologies Announces Worldwide Launch of the VYRSA V1™ SI Fusion System

Integrated SI Fusion Device Receives FDA Clearance

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VYRSA Technologies, a specialty medical device firm, announced today the FDA clearance of the VYRSA V1™ SI Fusion System. After an extensive two 1/2-year biomechanical testing protocol, VYRSA Technologies submitted a comprehensive data set to the FDA showing overwhelming evidence of biomechanical stability in the sacroiliac joint after implantation of the VYRSA V1™ SI Fusion System.

VYRSA submitted a comprehensive data set to the FDA showing overwhelming evidence of biomechanical stability

According to data from the biomechanical testing reports for SI joint fixation, "We found no significant differences between the Test, VYRSA V1™, and Control implant groups with respect to any of the outcome measures investigated." The report concluded, "The lack of a statistically significant difference between the two techniques evaluated in this study is consistent with previous studies comparing the lateral and posterior approaches to SIJ fusion."

Terry Harvey, president of VYRSA Technologies, comments, "The entry of the VYRSA V1™ implant into the U.S. market represents a huge step for VYRSA in continuing to provide innovative, physician-friendly solutions for the treatment of sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The FDA 510k clearance is a very exciting step forward for patients who suffer from pain due to sacroiliac joint disruptions and degenerative sacroiliitis."

The VYRSA V1™ titanium implant is a fusion device consisting of a 3D-printed titanium body with a roughened surface that encourages bone growth onto the surfaces of the device. The V1 implant surfaces are designed and engineered with pores that average 500 microns in diameter, the optimal environment for bone to grow and fully incorporate the implant within the sacroiliac joint. VYRSA V1™ has multiple openings to allow a large volume of autogenous bone graft to be easily packed into the implant to facilitate fusion. The device features two sharpened anchor plates housed within the 3D-printed body until they are deployed into the ilium and sacrum to provide fixation.

About VYRSA Technologies

VYRSA Technologies, Inc., is a specialty medical device firm based in King of Prussia, PA. VYRSA Technologies is a leader in technology for the surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. With an innovative portfolio of MIS allograft implants and innovative transfixing medical devices, VYRSA Technologies is uniquely positioned as an industry leader in sacroiliac fusion.

