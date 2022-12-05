BRET MICHAELS CREATES AND ANNOUNCES 2023 PARTI-GRAS TOUR

A CELEBRATION OF FANS, BANDS, MUSIC, AND AN ALL KILLER, NO FILLER NIGHT OF HIT SONGS

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS NIGHT RANGER AND JEFFERSON STARSHIP, SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY STEVE AUGERI & MARK MCGRATH PLUS SURPRISE GUESTS & CELEBRITY FRIENDS

Pre-Sale Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 AM Local Time | Public on sale Starting Dec. 9 at 10 AM Local Time at LiveNation.com

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band Poison, for the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

Presented by Live Nation, the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday, July 13th at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI; known for its epic concerts and parties, going on to make stops across the U.S. including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh (PA), Holmdel (NJ), Tinley Park (IL), Tampa (FL), and more before wrapping up in Charlotte (NC) at PNC Music Pavilion on August 6th. The tour promises to be a modern day throwback to epic tailgate parties, positive energy, and a much needed nothing but a good vibe.

"After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of The Stadium Tour, this past year, we are looking forward to more of his 'nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing' on The Parti-Gras Tour next summer," said Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation.

Michaels states, "I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years. I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show."

Known as an avid philanthropist who always honors veterans and hometown heroes on stage and the son of a veteran and life-long type 1 diabetic, Michaels is thrilled to be part of the upcoming TV special, "Homes for the Holidays." in partnership with the Tunnel To Towers Foundation. The foundation has invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gift: mortgage-free homes. Homes for the Holidays will air from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year's Day across multiple network affiliates, including Fox, Scripps, and Gray stations. It will also air on The Circle Network and AXS TV. Check local listings to see when it airs in your area.

TICKETS: Presale Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 6 at 10 AM Local Time at LiveNation.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. VIP Meet & Greet Tickets Available for Parti-Gras at BretMichaels.com.

PARTI GRAS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Jul 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Jul 16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Jul 23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Jul 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat Aug 05 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

