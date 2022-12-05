Driven Brands announces its rapidly growing glass servicing business will migrate to the Auto Glass Now brand

Uniting under Auto Glass Now in 2023, Driven Brands enhances platform for growth as the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass service category

Rebranding includes migration to a single point-of-sale system and standard operating procedures that lay the foundation for commercial customer growth

Driven Brands completes 10th acquisition, adding to Auto Glass Now's growing position as the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass service category.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported that it will be migrating its glass servicing offering to the Auto Glass Now ("AGN") brand beginning in January 2023. Since entering the U.S. glass business less than a year ago, Driven Brands has grown to approximately 175 locations and over 700 mobile units through a series of acquisitions and a growing pipeline of greenfield openings and ten acquisitions, including the acquisition of Discount Auto Glass that closed today.

Over the course of 2023, the Company will migrate its locations under Auto Glass Now and roll out refreshed brand collateral online, in advertising, across new and remodeled facilities, and on its mobile service vans. Auto Glass Now is rooted in the legacy of local experts delivering personalized service, and is now focused on delivering a "wow experience" by making auto glass servicing increasingly fast, friendly, and convenient. As part of this rebranding, all facilities and mobile vans will be refitted with the industry's latest tools and equipment to ensure quality auto glass repairs for any make or model.

"This rebranding, related technology refresh, and operational standardization give us not only a powerful brand positioning that will crystalize our differentiation as a national consumer-focused brand, but it also enhances the experience for both our retail and commercial customers," said Michael Macaluso, EVP and group president of Paint, Collision, and Glass. "Additionally, it gives us an incredible platform to continue our national expansion through tuck-in M&A activity and greenfield openings, which has helped us become the second largest player in the U.S. glass servicing category in just a few short months after entering this space. I could not be more excited to see what this talented team accomplishes under a single brand, uniform technology platform, and standard go-to-market approach."

Auto Glass Now, the second largest player in the auto glass servicing, will continue to leverage the power of Driven Brands' shared services capabilities like data analytics, direct-to-consumer marketing, procurement, and commercial customer relationship management including the Company's insurance and fleet relationships.

"As we scale our already rapidly growing national presence under one united brand, we will enhance our positioning with our already strong B2C customer base and begin to unlock a significant opportunity to enhance our B2B capabilities by extending our glass services to our existing insurance, fleet, and other commercial relationships within the larger Driven Brands portfolio," continued Macaluso. "We were proud to welcome all these leading companies into our auto glass family and to the Auto Glass Now brand. We're excited to move forward together remaining rooted in the local approach to each community we serve and building on generational dedication to customer service."

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,700 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $1.9 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.3 billion in system-wide sales.

Our Paint, Collision & Glass segment is comprised of our automotive collision repair service brands, ABRA, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA; our 50-year legacy automotive paint brand, Maaco; and our several North American glass repair, replacement, and calibration brands, including UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Auto Glass Now, and Jack Morris Auto Glass. These businesses serve retail, insurance, and fleet customers, and provide third-party auto glass claims management solutions for the Canadian market.

