PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ANNOUNCED AS WINNER OF THE 21st ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR AWARDS

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Tuesday November 16, 2022. The Awards Gala is the premier celebration of the year for the industry's leading M&A Dealmakers attracting the industry's leading M&A professionals. Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident") was named a winner for the Healthcare/Life Sciences Deal ($100m - $500m). Provident won for representing Advanced Urology Institute ("AUI") in its affiliation with Solaris Health ("Solaris"), a portfolio company of Lee Equity.

Provident was also named a finalist for PE Deal of the Year ($100m - $500m), and Investment Banking Firm of the Year.

"Provident Healthcare Partners represents the best in the M&A industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "From lower middle market to multi-billion dollar deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of achievement."

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is one of the leading investment banking firms specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for middle market healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed expertise and experience in the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com.

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty-two years we have established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

