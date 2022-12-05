ROKiT Cities to deploy of out-of-home Wi-Fi in Beirut in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent launch of ROKiT Cities Albania in Tirana as the first phase in the deployment of its proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi technologies across the Balkans, ROKiT Cities has now reached an agreement with Al Kabida Invest Holding Sal to deploy the technology in Beirut, beginning in early 2023.

Al Kabida Invest Holding Sal, headquartered in Chyah in West Beirut, is a group of companies that owns the largest internet service provider (ISP) in Lebanon, with a 40% market share of residential internet users, as well as being the exclusive distributor of popular pay TV service beIN Sports in the country.

ROKiT Cities' proprietary Wi-Fi technologies deliver low-cost out-of-home wireless internet service aimed at connecting people to the online world, enabling and encouraging economic expansion while reducing the digital divide and increasing educational and financial inclusion.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT said "Adding Beirut to our fast-growing deployment of ROKiT Cities technologies is a very exciting development as we gear up our expansion internationally."

ROKiT Cities is part of the ROKiT Group of companies www.rokit.com founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, a next-generation conglomerate with interests in mobile phones, drinks, eBikes, apparel, content creation and distribution, technologies, consumer electronics and services.

