The latest version 22.2 highlights product maturity handling more business logic to simplify the daily life of developers and operators

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced CockroachDB 22.2 , which delivers new functionality aimed at increasing developer and operator efficiency while simplifying the architecture of data-intensive applications and enabling teams to migrate off legacy technology to the cloud.

CockroachDB Introduces Functions to Increase Development Efficiency and Unlock Easier Migrations to the Cloud (PRNewswire)

CockroachDB 22.2 delivers User-Defined Functions (UDFs), a top requested feature from customers that will improve development efficiency, reduce application complexity, and streamline database migrations. Now in preview, UDFs extend CockroachDB's PostgreSQL compatibility and will enable more straightforward migrations of legacy workloads with functions to CockroachDB, letting more organizations modernize their applications. CockroachDB's UDFs also lay the groundwork for a new category of capabilities called CockroachDB Distributed Functions, which will deliver compatibility with PostgreSQL functions while also being specifically architected to support distributed, horizontally scalable applications.

Cockroach Labs has released several updates that further automate and simplify database operations.These new capabilities let CockroachDB customers:

Streamline Application Development

Move Data Between Systems More Efficiently

Improve Performance Without Downtime and Without Being a Database Expert

Protect Data From Outages and Disasters

Satisfy Enterprise Security and Compliance Best Practices

"The data from Intelligent Insights quickly exposed several unused indexes within our workload that had high maintenance overhead," said Doris Hung, Tech Lead Manager at Yohana, an independent subsidiary of Panasonic. "We were able to quickly drop those indexes to improve write performance by 40% for some of our critical tables, and save hours of unnecessary engineering time. We're excited to further leverage Intelligent Insights to get the best performance out of CockroachDB."

This update signifies the notable growth and maturity the company has seen over the past eight years–providing a solution that over hundreds customers are using. Additionally, CockroachDB has recently been named on Gartner's 2022 Cloud Database Magic Quadrant and Foresters The Next Wave representing its positioning in the market.

"By partnering closely with our customers as they build scalable, resilient, and low-latency applications, we've put together a release that is a leap forward in CockroachDB's capabilities," said Nate Stewart, Chief Product Officer at Cockroach Labs. "CockroachDB 22.2 streamlines application development, helps developers quickly troubleshoot performance issues at any scale, and significantly brings down the cost of powering event-driven architectures."

To try CockroachDB 22.2 click here . To hear more about how customers are using CockroachDB click here .

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cockroach Labs