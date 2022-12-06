dtSearch Release Offers New Click-to-Select Options for Over 25 European Languages; Options Supplement Existing Unicode Support for Hundreds of International Languages

For the dtSearch Engine SDKs, release also updates a multiplatform ASP.NET faceted search demo with native .NET 6 sample code

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces Version 2202.02 of its enterprise and developer product line for instantly searching terabytes of online and offline data. The product line's proprietary document filters cover popular "Office" formats, website data, databases, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products can run on premises or in a cloud environment like Azure or AWS. The release expands international language options. Additionally, for developers, the release provides a native .NET 6 multiplatform faceted search demo with sample code.

International language enhancements. The dtSearch product line has Unicode support for hundreds of international languages with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. The new version lets end-users click to select noise word lists and stemming rules for over 25 European languages. (Stemming extends a search to variations of a root word like applies, applied, and applying for apply.) The release also enables these options for all dtSearch Engine SDKs, extending to all APIs and platforms.

Developer updates. The dtSearch Engine SDKs let developers add dtSearch's instant terabyte searching to their own "on premises" or cloud-based applications, such as on Azure and AWS. The SDKs also makes available developer features like granular data classification and faceted search. And the SDKs give developers direct API access to the dtSearch document filters. The SDKs provide C++, Java and recent .NET APIs for Windows, Linux and macOS encompassing Apple Silicon (M1, Arm). The new international language options span all platforms and APIs. Updates to a multiplatform faceted search demo and sample code now require .NET 6.

dtSearch products generally share the following features:

Terabyte Indexer. dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search any number of terabyte indexes.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of mixed online and offline data. For online use, dtSearch products have no limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Updating indexes to reflect new content does not affect instant multithreaded concurrent searching.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice files, PDFs, compression formats, emails along with nested attachments, web-ready data, and more, along with browser display with highlighted hits. The dtSearch Engine SDK makes dtSearch's document filters directly available to developers.

25+ Search Options. The dtSearch product line has over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options, with integrated relevancy ranking across multiple data repositories. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data and hash value generation and search. The dtSearch Engine SDK also adds faceted search and granular data classification based on document full-text contents, internal document metadata, database content, or data attributes associated with documents during document indexing.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

