Illuminate Announces Executive Promotions

Growth in Solution Offerings Drives Recognition of Leaders

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, a data solutions company that provides tools and services which collect and analyze information for key decision-makers, announced today four promotions. These changes ensure Illuminate is positioned to effectively respond to increased client demand for Illuminate solutions across a broad range of use cases in government agencies, commercial enterprises, and network operators.

Tameika Hollis has been promoted from President to Chief Executive Officer. Kevin Cantrell, Chair of the company's Board of Directors, commented "Tameika has provided outstanding leadership for Illuminate, as evidenced by numerous award wins in a variety of competitive circumstances during her tenure. We are pleased to recognize her many contributions with this well-deserved promotion."

Gregg Melanson has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer for the US, where he will manage all domestic business development, Request for Proposal (RFP) responses, and teaming activities. "Gregg has been instrumental in our significant contract wins, such as DIA SITE III Science & Technology (S&T) Community of Interest (COI), USAF Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) and Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID), among others," said Tameika Hollis, CEO, Illuminate. "This promotion reflects his central role in the growth of Illuminate and we look forward to his continuing leadership."

Jared Lane has been promoted to Vice President, Solutions for the US. In this new role, Jared will oversee delivery of all services, technology, and combined solutions to US customers. "Jared has excelled at a series of positions within Illuminate with progressively increasing responsibilities," said Hollis. "This promotion is the natural next step in his successful career with our company and we are excited to have him as part of the senior leadership team."

Chana Borgh has been promoted to Vice President, Talent Management. She will oversee all aspects of talent management, including recruiting, training, retention, and human resources. "Chana provided great leadership to our entire organization through the most challenging times of the pandemic and has certainly earned this promotion," said Hollis. "She has developed and maintained an outstanding overall employee experience across all of Illuminate."

Hollis continued, "We have seen a significant increase in contract awards over the past year and want to recognize the individuals who have contributed to that success. With the broader responsibilities for Gregg, Jared, and Chana, Illuminate will be better positioned to accelerate our leadership in the intelligence collection and analysis market and scale our business."

About Illuminate

Illuminate provides data collection and analysis services and software to clients in the Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Law Enforcement sectors. The company's innovative capabilities include network monitoring, intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, and data engineering. Illuminate combines decades of intelligence and telecommunications expertise with innovative collection and analysis tools to deliver timely, actionable insight that our customers use to make fast, informed decisions. More information can be found at OneIlluminate.com.

Media contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Ph: (321) 473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Illuminate