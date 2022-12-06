Navina and AAFP Extend Study of AI for Clinical Review After Innovation Lab Finds the AI Platform Simultaneously Reduces Burdens and Improves Value-Based Outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Lab of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) found that Navina's AI assistant greatly reduced administrative burden on primary care physicians and increased captured diagnoses. The results were derived from a detailed analysis of the chart summaries of nearly 1,000 patient encounters from participating practice organizations.

According to the AAFP report, "Family physicians are facing existential threats. Physician burnout based on clerical burden is at epidemic levels for family physicians. Clerical burden requires greater than 50% of the physician's time." Digital health records comprise thousands of disconnected files and data points, leading to information overload. This makes adequate review ahead of patient appointments a cumbersome task that leads to missed diagnoses and increased physician burnout —which remains at distressing levels following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navina works to address these interconnected problems of data overload and physician burnout. The platform turns chaotic patient data from multiple sources into a concise, contextual summary with actionable insights at the point of care. Using AI, Navina surfaces pertinent information and identifies opportunities for more preventive care based on the entirety of the patient data. The Innovation Lab found Navina alleviates burden for physicians—saving 61 percent of time on chart review and increasing 25 percent in diagnoses captured.

"Chart review is a significant burden for physicians today using just an EHR. In our lab, we saw the promise of leveraging an AI assistant for clinical review and look forward to further understanding these technologies' positive impacts in care delivery and transition to value-based care," said Steven E. Waldren, MD, MS, Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at the AAFP.

The study found that participants using Navina's AI Assistant reported a 27 percent increase in appointment preparedness. Physicians—and their patients—also benefited from Navina's ability to identify gaps in care, which increased by 19 percent with use of the platform. One provider commented, "My charts are more complete, and I miss fewer RAF associated diagnoses. I meet more quality measures, I catch more vaccines and I frequently find issues that have fallen through the cracks."

The AAFP Innovation Lab sought to identify and demonstrate technologies essential to optimizing the family medicine experience. Navina and AAFP are continuing to evaluate family physicians' adoption of the AI Assistant for Clinical Review.

To read the full report by AAFP or learn more about how primary care physicians and others can participate in a further review of the platform, please visit AAFP.org .

About Navina

Navina uses medically-informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that gives physicians a deep understanding of their patients' health status. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses, and a reduced burden on physicians.

About AAFP

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 127,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine and the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, visit www.aafp.org . For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's consumer website, www.familydoctor.org .

