As layoffs hit the tech sector, The Miles Group's CEO Stephen Miles and COO Taylor Griffin discuss how companies need to pivot to performance

"We've seen valuations come down at a catastrophic level that nobody could have ever imagined. For technology leaders, there's this big pivot from a potential-driven world" to one that is all about performance.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are moving into a performance-driven world in every aspect – performance of our business model and performance of the people who [execute on] the business model," says Stephen Miles, CEO of The Miles Group.

Particularly for the technology sector, the focus is shifting from moonshot ideas to execution that is leaner, more streamlined, and more tangible.

On episode 15 of The Miles Group's C-Suite Intelligence podcast, "Executing for Outcomes: Pivoting from Potential to Performance," Miles is joined by COO Taylor Griffin to discuss the "mindset shift" toward measurable performance and how this impacts leadership. They explain how the sudden change redefines expectations around delivering outcomes rather than rewarding companies for unlimited potential.

Griffin says that tech leaders previously used "more resources, more people. And now we've got scarcity, which is a completely different mentality for them to deal with."

Miles agrees, adding: "Anybody knows that not very many innovative things happen in an unlimited resource environment. Almost all of the greatest things that have ever happened inside a company happened when there was scarcity."

This is an opportunity to refocus around the core of the business. Miles explains, it means leaders will have to prioritize, and perhaps "support a set of things that are narrower, that are more sequenced to deliver an exceptional outcome."

"Executing for Outcomes: Pivoting from Potential to Performance" is the second episode in a three-part series about how to unlock real performance for organizations in today's challenging business environment. New episodes air every other Tuesday on all major podcast platforms.

