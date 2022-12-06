Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micromobility with Launch of the RadTrike

With its stable ride and uncompromising value, the RadTrike electric tricycle was meticulously designed to Change Your Ride for Good™

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power Bikes ™, North America's largest ebike brand, today unveiled the RadTrike, an all-new electric tricycle that brings the joy of ebikes to more riders, expanding access to car-alternative transportation. The electric tricycle blurs the lines between ebikes and light electric vehicles with familiar functionality of cars. The RadTrike represents the single most requested model in Rad's history and the brand's latest effort to deliver a variety of climate-friendly mobility options for people of all abilities.

Rad Power Bikes releases its most requested product ever, the RadTrike. (PRNewswire)

Rad Power Bikes addresses gap in micromobility with the RadTrike electric tricycle.

"The journey to the RadTrike began with one of my first customers who couldn't ride a traditional bike due to health issues. Since that early interaction, I've had countless conversations with customers looking to Rad for more solutions," said Mike Radenbaugh, Founder and Chairman, Rad Power Bikes. "Fast forward to now, we've honed our expertise to create a high-value, purpose-built three-wheel option that will popularize another micromobility category. The RadTrike is the next big acceleration in our mission to make transportation energy efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all."

"To some, two wheels is daunting and prohibitive," said Sarah Bruce Courtney, Senior Product Manager, Rad Power Bikes. "That's why we created RadTrike. It was engineered specifically for comfort and stability but designed for fun and adventure. It was thoughtfully crafted so those who simply haven't ridden a bike in a while, struggle with balance, or face mobility challenges can ride Rad with friends and family. Now, these individuals can ride to the grocery store, cruise around their neighborhood, or pursue new outdoor activities."

To help people enjoy the ride with less exertion, the RadTrike features a 5-level Pedal Assist System (PAS) and an on-demand throttle. The single-speed gearing, rear coaster brake, and front wheel disk brake simplify maintenance and operation for added peace of mind.

The generous step-thru frame and incorporated parking brake create a seamless on-and-off experience. For unparalleled comfort, RadTrike features a large ergonomic saddle with a backrest and a sweeping handlebar so riders can settle into a position that works for them. The saddle and handlebar can also be easily adjusted to fit a wide range of rider heights.

The RadTrike's steel frame results in an industry-leading 415 lb. total payload capacity and absorbs bumps in the road for maximum ride comfort. It was designed to fit through most exterior doorways and features a simple reverse mode, so riders can easily navigate tight situations. When traveling, it can be easily folded to fit into a vehicle or stored without taking up too much space. In addition, the built-in rear rack and front rack mounts are compatible with Rad Power Bikes' line of baskets and accessories for full personalization, whether carrying a week's worth of groceries or going on a joyride with a four-legged best friend.

The new RadTrike comes on the heels of Rad Power Bikes' recent store openings in Brooklyn, NY, Huntington Beach, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and coming soon, St. Petersburg, FL. At all U.S. Rad Power Bikes stores, consumers can test ride Rad's full line-up, including the RadTrike starting today. Rad Retail Stores offer the same leading direct-to-consumer pricing found online but with a premium in-store experience guided by Rad team members that ensure proper operation and best practices. RadTrike also follows the launch of RadExpand 5 , which was unveiled in March 2022 following updates to the category-creating RadRunner , RadCity and RadRover ebikes.

The RadTrike is now available for pre-order in the U.S. for $2,499 and will begin shipping to customers in mid-January.

About Rad Power Bikes™

Rad Power Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America, with a community of more than 550,000 riders in more than 30 countries and thousands of business customers. Founded in 2007, the global consumer-direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and products ride for good. The global team of passionate ebike enthusiasts create products and service solutions that are purpose built for everything, whether that be for commuting, adventuring, delivery, or hauling kids, and priced for everyone. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters. The company has eight Rad Retail locations and is expanding rapidly to serve riders across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. as one of the most innovative and influential companies in 2021, Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to build a world where transportation is energy-efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rad Power Bikes