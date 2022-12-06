SEC's Emily Pierce Joins Persefoni as Associate General Counsel and VP of Global Regulatory Climate Disclosure

Pierce will support Persefoni and its customers to respond to rapidly evolving global climate disclosure regulations

She is formerly the Assistant Director in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where she was responsible for engaging on international regulatory issues

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a global leader in climate data disclosure and management, today announces that Emily Pierce has joined the company as Associate General Counsel and VP of Global Regulatory Climate Disclosure. Emily will help Persefoni customers and partners respond to rapidly evolving global climate disclosure regulations to ensure they not only remain compliant but also adopt best practices when measuring, managing, and reporting on their carbon emissions.

Pierce joins Persefoni from the U.S. SEC, where she served as Assistant Director in the Office of International Affairs. In this capacity, she worked with regulators around the world and advised the Commission on a variety of cross-border regulatory policy issues, particularly on climate and sustainability disclosure. She led the SEC's engagement with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). She also represented the SEC on several multilateral work streams, including the IOSCO Sustainable Finance Task Force, which collaborated with the IFRS Foundation in the establishment of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). She served as co-chair of the IOSCO Technical Experts Group along with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, playing a significant role in IOSCO's ongoing dialogue with the ISSB. She directed the SEC staff engagement in IOSCO's work on other sustainability-related topics, including disclosure in the asset management industry, ESG ratings and data products providers, assurance standards, and carbon markets. Pierce also participated on behalf of the SEC in the ISSB's Jurisdictional Working Group.

Pierce's close cooperation with global regulators and standard-setters in the development of international disclosure frameworks will be indispensable as Persefoni supports customers in their response to evolving regulatory and stakeholder demand for comprehensive climate disclosures.

"Emily joins us during what continues to be a defining period globally for climate and sustainability transparency and disclosure," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO & Co-Founder of Persefoni. "The insight and international relationships she has gained forming and deploying disclosure regulations is truly second to none; her experience will be central to ensuring the support we provide our customers and partners is of the greatest possible value as they disclose their emissions and develop decarbonization strategies. We are honored to have her at Persefoni."

Prior to her time at the SEC, Pierce was in private practice at the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. She earned her J.D. from Yale Law School and received her undergraduate degree from the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

"There is a global understanding that climate risk is financial risk. It is also clear that the transition to a lower-carbon economy is a global imperative and a global business reality. Companies and investors need comparable, reliable carbon footprint data to understand their climate-related risks, the potential business impact, and to comply with emerging disclosure regulations and standards," said Pierce. "Persefoni's technology enables companies to provide actionable, reliable emissions data to their stakeholders, and to do so efficiently. I am excited about working with the company as new regulations are launched around the globe. There is tremendous opportunity for Persefoni to expand its leadership in building market capability and trust in carbon accounting."

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies software to manage their climate-related data and decarbonization strategies with the same rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable users to calculate and disclose their carbon footprint to multiple stakeholders seamlessly, perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, or peer groups. Persefoni partners with leading global firms across consulting, technology, and standards setters to bring the best end-to-end solutions to its customers.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com

