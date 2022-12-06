SoulCycle and ClassPass Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The leading lifestyle and fitness brand is now bookable on ClassPass

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, today announced SoulCycle , the transformational full-body fitness experience, is now bookable on the ClassPass app. Founded in 2006, SoulCycle changed the landscape of boutique fitness with their indoor cycling class that brings the joy of movement, music and community in one incredible setting.

"We have heard our members' rally cries to add SoulCycle to our network," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody and ClassPass. "ClassPass brings members the world's best fitness and wellness experiences, and we are thrilled to partner with SoulCycle to include this iconic lifestyle brand into our portfolio".

While the fitness industry continues to rebound, cycling is still one of the most popular in-person fitness reservations booked on ClassPass. Additionally, in 2022, ClassPass saw a 95% increase in in-person fitness reservations from 2021. With more than 60 studios across the U.S. and London, SoulCycle is a premier destination for high-intensity cardio through pulse-pounding playlists and dance choreography within dark, candlelit studios.

"We are delighted to partner with ClassPass to share the magic of Soul with their members. SoulCycle is an extraordinary workout, one that exercises the mind, soul and body," said Evelyn Webster, CEO of SoulCycle. "It's an incredible opportunity to bring our legendary instructors, welcoming community and the thrill of the original cardio dance party to a wider audience."

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform, Mindbody, in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com .

About SoulCycle

SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand that redefines health and happiness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. Thousands of riders take SoulCycle classes every day to ride through struggles, strengthen their bodies, empower their minds and find joy in movement to become the best version of themselves. SoulCycle was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, a devoted and loyal community, world-class, one-of-a-kind instructors, and unparalleled hospitality within our studios, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world.

SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006, and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently more than 60 studios across the U.S. and London. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, including the brand's own proprietary fitness and leisure apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle.

