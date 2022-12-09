Bulletproof recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof, a GLI company, and Microsoft's global 2021 Security Partner of the year, announced it has achieved Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Bulletproof has proven its robust MXDR services, including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities, all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"We worked closely with Microsoft to bring our award-winning Bulletproof 365 Enterprise intelligent end-to-end managed security service to market three years ago," said Steven Burns, President and COO of Bulletproof. "Achieving the new Microsoft-verified MXDR solution status further underscores the dedication and commitment we share with Microsoft to deliver exceptional protection, value and peace of mind to our mutual customers; enabling them to remain focused on their business."

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Bulletproof on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Bulletproof is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome Bulletproof's MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the world, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Bulletproof's work in the security space has been recognized nationally and globally with Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 and five Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins from 2019 to present-day. Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

