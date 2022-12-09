iFLYTEK Commits to Building a Barrier-free Future for People with Disabilities

HEFEI, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, iFLYTEK is proud to reaffirm its commitment to designing technology that eliminates barriers and empowers independence for all people with disabilities.

The iFLYTEK Input Method provides a free service for people with visual impairments (PRNewswire)

Intelligent voice-to-text services such as iFLYREC provide superior voice-to-text capabilities to aid the deaf community and people with hearing loss. The iFLYREC system has provided over 47 million minutes of free transcription services for the hearing-impaired to date. The "Hear the Voice of AI" program, which iFLYTEK launched in 2019 with partners the China Association for the Deaf and the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troup, was included in Accessibility, a compilation of barrier-free innovation cases, and made its way into the White Paper on Corporate Practice and Values on Digital Inclusion jointly released by the Accessibility Research Association and Accenture.

iFLYTEK also developed new AI capabilities in the iFLYTEK Input Method to provide a free service for people with visual impairments. In October 2020, the barrier-free mode of the iFLYTEK Input Method became available on both Android and iOS systems and became China's first input method certified by the China Association of the Blind.

AI is barrier-free in nature and can bridge the digital divide so all can have equitable access to opportunities. iFLYTEK is committed to playing its part in using AI capabilities to build a barrier-free future for all.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

