Melanie Little Named President & CEO of Colonial Pipeline Company

Industry veteran succeeds Joe Blount, who is retiring at the end of the year

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Pipeline today announced the hiring of Melanie Little, a midstream industry leader with more than two decades of experience, as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Melanie Little (PRNewswire)

Little, who will join Colonial from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., succeeds Joseph A. Blount Jr., who this summer announced his plan to retire at the end of 2022. Blount has led Colonial since 2017 and previously served on the company's Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Melanie, who brings to Colonial broad industry experience and a passion for people, both of which will be vital to Colonial's continued success," said Andy Stilley, Chairman of Colonial's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Joe for his more than 40 years in our industry and for all of his dedication and service to Colonial in these five years as CEO," Stilley continued.

Little will become Colonial's 11th president in the company's 60-year history on Jan. 2, 2023.

"I am excited to join the strong team at Colonial and to help lead the company into its seventh decade of serving a critical role in this nation's energy supply," Little said. "I look forward to getting to know the people who have made Colonial an industry leader in safe operations and reliable service to its customers and communities."

Little's 20-plus years of industry experience include serving in her current role as Magellan's Chief Operating Officer. Prior to being promoted to COO, Little led teams in operations, commercial, and compliance, and has led Magellan's efforts to produce its annual Sustainability Report since 2020.

Prior to joining Magellan in 2004, Little worked for The Williams Companies Inc. She is a veteran of the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, and Ga. Army National Guard and also held project management positions as a contractor for the Department of the Army.

Little holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She also serves on two nonprofit boards: The Discovery Lab (Tulsa) and the International Liquid Terminals Association.

About Colonial Pipeline: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com.

