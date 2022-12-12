Sky Zone to Bring Two New Locations to New Jersey

Leading Indoor Active Entertainment Company Expands Presence with Multi-Unit Development Deal in the Garden State

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. and RUTHERFORD, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today they will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford.

For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center industry. Constantly modernizing, the category leader offers a collection of over 60 attractions at its network of parks around the country. Sky Zone offers something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for kids under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides (exclusive to Sky Zone) that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings and countless opportunities to make memorable moments.

"Over the past year, we have seen massive growth within the active entertainment space and Sky Zone is no exception," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development at Sky Zone. "As we continue to expand across the country, this multi-unit agreement with experienced franchise owners is an exciting step in Sky Zone's growth."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, founded in 2004, is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. Offering nearly unlimited ways to play for its 40+ million yearly visitors and hundreds of thousands of park members, Sky Zone helps families make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. The award-winning franchise also elevates celebrations from ordinary to extra, hosting millions of kids at unforgettable birthdays and parties every year. As the largest brand offering the latest and greatest activities and attractions, Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids, and kids at heart. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

