InventHelp Inventor Develops Alert for Disabled Vehicles (SGJ-112)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly-visible device to warn approaching motorists of a disabled car, accident or other roadside problem," said an inventor, from Millcreek, Utah, "so I invented the DRIVES SAFETY AROUND THE WORLD. My design prevents other drivers from inadvertently overlooking and potentially hitting the disabled vehicle."

The invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of a disabled vehicle along the roadside. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. As a result, it allows drivers to recognize and react to the situation and it could help to prevent collisions. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

