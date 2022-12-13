NinjaTrader Wins Best Brokerage for Trading Futures at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Firm Also Honored for Most Transformative M&A

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in futures brokerage for active traders, was named Best Brokerage for Trading Futures for the third consecutive year at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The firm also took the honor for Most Transformative M&A following its acquisitions over the past two years of TransAct Futures, a futures commission merchant (FCM), and Tradovate Holdings, LLC, an online futures brokerage and technology firm dedicated to meeting the needs of active retail traders.

NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi said: "We're delighted to win the coveted Best Futures Brokerage honor from Benzinga for the third year running, along with the recognition of our significant strategic expansion efforts. We are wholly dedicated to providing the most positive experience possible to our fast-growing community of engaged futures traders, from comprehensive support and educational tools, to accessible products, to powerful, easy-to-use technology."

Jason Raznick, Benzinga founder and CEO, said: "We are proud to recognize NinjaTrader at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards as the firm has demonstrated a best-in-class trading platform and futures brokerage operation, made stronger by its acquisitions of TransAct Futures and Tradovate Holdings. Our judges named NinjaTrader as the Best Brokerage for Trading Futures, and we are excited to see growth in the years to come!"

The award winners were selected based on scoring and commentary from a panel of independent judges representing a broad cross-section of the capital markets, investment and fintech industries. The shortlist of finalists includes "the most innovative, game-changing industry leaders, making capital markets easier to consume for all people." Benzinga is a full-service news and media company providing real-time news, actionable trading ideas and insightful commentary.

Year-to-date trading activity at NinjaTrader Group, reflecting volume at both NinjaTrader and Tradovate, has exceeded 105 million futures contracts.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and futures brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 500,000 traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. Tradovate, a subsidiary of NinjaTrader Group, is an online futures brokerage firm dedicated to meeting the needs of active retail traders. Tradovate offers a modern, cloud-based futures trading platform and subscription-based, commission-free trading. Tradovate powers futures trading from anywhere, with complete access to download the platform for Windows and/or Mac, log in on the web with Chrome and other browsers, and trade via mobile Apple or Android devices.

For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com and www.tradovate.com or on Twitter at @NinjaTrader and @Tradovate.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading virtual currency derivatives have a variety of unique and potentially significant risks. Please read the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures prior to any virtual currency trading.

