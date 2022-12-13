Primis Bank Launches on Savana's Digital Delivery Platform

US Challenger Bank launches new digital offering with Savana's core-to-customer platform

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savana, an industry leader in financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced that Primis Bank has successfully launched its new all-digital consumer offering leveraging the Savana platform to unify and orchestrate its technology ecosystem and automate processes between its Finxact core and customer channels.

Savana, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Led by President & CEO, Dennis Zember, Primis' initial rollout is focused on deposit products for retail customers, with small-business checking and savings expected to become available in Q1 2023.

"To be a different kind of bank, we have to bring a different kind of offering to customers, including a modern, frictionless digital experience," said Dennis Zember, President & CEO, Primis Bank. "Savana's processes, paired with our beyond-competitive products, create a streamlined and attractive experience that brings our vision to life."

With the Savana platform, Primis was able to get to market quickly with a single, end-to-end solution for real-time orchestration of all processes and transaction requests across the enterprise.

"We are honored to be the digital delivery platform powering Primis' new digital products and services," said Mike Wolfel, CEO, Savana. "Primis customers are sure to benefit from the fast, consistent digital experiences Dennis and his team centered the bank's development around."

ABOUT SAVANA

Savana unlocks next-generation, customer-centric banking operations through the industry's first and only Digital Delivery Platform. Leveraging unmatched banking expertise combined with API-first technology, Savana removes the complexities that arise during digital transformation or in creating and launching a new bank. Redefining customer-first operations, Savana is powering the future of banking. For more information about Savana, visit www.savanainc.com.

ABOUT PRIMIS

Managing more than $3.4 billion in assets, Primis is the first bank to get it right. Primis brings the backing of a FDIC institution with the brains of a tech company—offering both security and ease; a solid foundation that's future proof; and sophisticated offerings that are super simple to navigate. Primis breaks through all the fine print, wait times and red tape—bringing to market services that actually serve and solutions that solve real problems. Some say Primis is doing things different; Primis says we're doing things right. For more information about Primis, visit www.primisbank.com.

